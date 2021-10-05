Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 205,700 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 4.5% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.99.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $785.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,702,324. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $725.90 and a 200 day moving average of $677.94. The company has a market capitalization of $777.83 billion, a PE ratio of 407.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

