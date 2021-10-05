Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 892,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average is $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.2% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

