The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WTER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Alkaline Water to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:WTER opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.96. The Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 44.76% and a negative return on equity of 323.46%. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Alkaline Water will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

