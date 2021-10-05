The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.33 Million

Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post sales of $330.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.98 million to $339.93 million. The AZEK reported sales of $263.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The AZEK by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after buying an additional 1,184,327 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The AZEK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after buying an additional 238,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after buying an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The AZEK has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -445.69 and a beta of 1.64.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

