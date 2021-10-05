The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

The Bidvest Group stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.8047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

