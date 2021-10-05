The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Declares GBX 4.70 Dividend

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BUT traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,005 ($13.13). The stock had a trading volume of 34,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,049.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 992.01. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 740 ($9.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £429.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50.
About The Brunner Investment Trust
