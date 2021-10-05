The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Declares GBX 4.70 Dividend

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BUT traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,005 ($13.13). The stock had a trading volume of 34,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,049.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 992.01. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 740 ($9.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £429.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

