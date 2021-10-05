The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Equities researchers at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.