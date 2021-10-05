The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 12.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 685,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,121,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $2,572,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

