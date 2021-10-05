The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on NAPA. upped their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
NYSE NAPA opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $24.55.
In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,604,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,390,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
