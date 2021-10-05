The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NAPA. upped their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE NAPA opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,604,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,390,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

