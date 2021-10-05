The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.570 EPS.

NYSE NAPA opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock worth $1,650,455.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 382.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

