The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NAPA stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock worth $1,650,455.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,604,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,390,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

