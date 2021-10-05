The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NAPA opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $327,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,044 shares of company stock worth $1,650,455 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $11,604,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $8,390,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $2,856,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $3,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

