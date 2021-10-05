The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $897,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 227,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

Shares of EL stock opened at $306.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

