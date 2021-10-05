The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.23.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $306.20 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.