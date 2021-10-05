The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.41

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $970.10 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 117,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.