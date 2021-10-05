The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Shares Down 2.9%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,704,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

