The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 24.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $5,225,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 48.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock worth $3,022,006 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY opened at $171.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

