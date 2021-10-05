The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $43.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

IPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

IPG traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,016. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after buying an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,736,000 after buying an additional 1,096,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,600,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $233,402,000.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

