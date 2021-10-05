The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Up 7%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price shot up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $70.43. 13,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 405,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $3,280,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,661 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.