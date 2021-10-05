The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Down 3.2%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 324,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $766.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.