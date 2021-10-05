The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Down 3.2%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 324,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.
Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $766.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
