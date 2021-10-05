The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 11,234 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.96% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $15,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $28.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

