The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 50,810 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of AGCO worth $16,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.