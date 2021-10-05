The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 84,268 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4,421.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,268 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $14,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after buying an additional 889,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after buying an additional 556,237 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $185.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

