The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 404,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 17,871.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 727,385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 28.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 475,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,048 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

