The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,757 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.76% of SciPlay worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SciPlay by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in SciPlay by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SciPlay by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of SCPL opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.41. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

