The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Masco worth $14,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 92,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Masco by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Masco by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 113,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

