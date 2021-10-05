The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,999 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $16,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

