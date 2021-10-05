The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $15,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after acquiring an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after acquiring an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 559.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 161,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $102.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

