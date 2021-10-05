The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 103.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,928 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of CNH Industrial worth $17,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

