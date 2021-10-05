The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of STERIS worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in STERIS by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 321,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,236,000 after buying an additional 58,975 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in STERIS by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $206.02 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.19 and a 200-day moving average of $206.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.