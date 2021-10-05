The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.29% of Vontier worth $15,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

VNT opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

