The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.50 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of PTC worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 9.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in PTC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTC. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

