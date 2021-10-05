The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.81 Million Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.86% of Unitil worth $14,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Unitil by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

NYSE UTL opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.