The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $15.09 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of FMC worth $15,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in FMC by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $90.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.19. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

