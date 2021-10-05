The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 3,369.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,973 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.89% of Stoneridge worth $15,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after acquiring an additional 109,083 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Stoneridge by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 490,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 2,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 222,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $563.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

