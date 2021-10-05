The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $15.30 Million Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,348 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.09% of ChannelAdvisor worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 988,726 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $7,254,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $6,866,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 204,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 175,712 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECOM opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $754.77 million, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.82. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

