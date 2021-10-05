The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.50 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

