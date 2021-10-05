The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.57 Million Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,286 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.56% of ABM Industries worth $16,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ABM Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ABM Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 45.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ABM Industries by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

