The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 141,722 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.89% of Cutera worth $16,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Cutera to $64.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

CUTR opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $796.09 million, a P/E ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

