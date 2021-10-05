The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.66 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Celanese worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

CE stock opened at $153.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

