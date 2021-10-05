The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16 Million Stock Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.14% of SeaSpine worth $15,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $341,839.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

SPNE stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $561.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.