The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 61,630 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,548,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,392,000 after buying an additional 69,073 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

