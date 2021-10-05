The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,492 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.30% of nCino worth $16,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in nCino by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in nCino by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $254,459.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,969 shares of company stock worth $12,647,335. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -133.23 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.