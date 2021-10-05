The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,519 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of NortonLifeLock worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth approximately $140,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,665 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NLOK stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.