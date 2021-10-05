The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.22% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $17,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,556,000 after buying an additional 308,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after buying an additional 853,068 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,616,000 after buying an additional 284,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after buying an additional 1,242,691 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,941,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,510,000 after buying an additional 59,705 shares during the period.

NYSE REXR opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

