The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 235.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 114,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.