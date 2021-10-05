The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 10,670 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,934 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.58% of German American Bancorp worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 13.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in German American Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

