The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,446 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,934 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $255.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.39. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.58.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

