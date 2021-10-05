The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,446 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,934 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $255.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.39. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.
SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.58.
In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
