The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of IDEX worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $208.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.07. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

