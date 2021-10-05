The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $17,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,561,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tyler Technologies stock opened at $456.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.23 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.33.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.
In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
See Also: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.