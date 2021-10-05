The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $17,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,561,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $456.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.23 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

